New York milk production up, prices down
AGRICULTURE

New York milk production up, prices down

  • Updated
Byrne Dairy
Robert Harding

Milk production in New York for the month of August was up slightly from the previous year, but the average price was lower.

Production in August totaled 1.30 billion pounds, up 0.3 percent from August 2020, according to the latest figures provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The average milk price received by New York farmers in July — $18.10 per hundredweight — is down $0.20 from June 2021 and down $0.40 from July a year ago. The number of milking cows in the state rose by about 2,000 to 628,000.

The milk production report and all other NASS reports are available online at nass.usda.gov.

