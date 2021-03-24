New York state tourism officials optimistic for rest of 2021

Also, starting April 1, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has decreed that people traveling to New York from other states will no longer need to quarantine upon arrival.

“There are brighter days ahead,” said Ross Levi, the state’s executive director of tourism, who oversees the I Love New York program.

Tourism and arts officials are looking forward to learning more about one state initiative, the Excelsior Pass program. If both a business or venue and the patron are using the app, the business can instantly determine that a person has been vaccinated, though Levi said no other personal information is revealed. Patrons could also print out the pass if they prefer, he said. The program will be voluntary for patrons, though event venues may be able to require some proof that a person is vaccinated or COVID-free.

“It’s just a tool we have that will make it easy,” Levi said.

A launch date for the program isn’t yet clear, but tourism industry groups will be getting presentations on it this month and in April.