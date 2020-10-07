New Yorkers planning home purchases as consumer sentiment continues to recover

While still well below its pre-pandemic high, consumer sentiment is continuing to recover, and New Yorkers appear particularly optimistic, as plans to purchase homes skyrocket.
The New York State Index of Consumer Sentiment in the third quarter of 2020 stands at 74.4 up 3.4 points from the last measurement in the second quarter of 2020, according to the latest poll by the Siena College Research Institute.
And while New York’s overall Index of Consumer Sentiment is 6 points below the nation’s Index of 80.4 all three indexes for New York improved this quarter and are approaching, or in the case of the future index has exceeded, their breakeven points at which optimism and pessimism balance.
The national indexes all rose and each remains above the breakeven point.
“While still down nearly 20 points from pre-pandemic levels, the index of consumer sentiment improved this quarter, and now stands just below the balancing point of optimism and pessimism," Siena College professor of statistics and finance and SCRI Founding Director Dr. Doug Lonnstrom said in a news release. "The future index, a measure of confidence both personal and collective, is up over five points overall and between 8 and 10 points among Republicans, Upstaters and young people. Driven by New York City residents, plans to purchase a new home hit an all time high at nearly 13 percent overall and almost 17 percent among NYC’ers."
In the third quarter of 2020, Siena said, all buying plans were up from the second quarter of 2020 measurement, for cars/trucks to 19.5% (from 19.3%), consumer electronics to 46.6% (from 42.1%), furniture to 27.6% (from 25.3%), homes at 12.6% (from 8.7%), and major home improvements to 26.5% (from 23.0%).
Despite increasing, buying plans for cars, electronics and furniture remain down about 10 percent from pre-Coronavirus rates but buying plans for homes (up 13 percent) and home improvements (up 5 percent) improved.
Thirty percent (up from 25) of all New Yorkers said that current gasoline prices are having a very serious or somewhat serious impact on their financial condition. Fifty-nine percent (up from 58) of state residents indicate that the amount of money they spend on groceries is having either a very serious or somewhat serious impact on their finances.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.