Niagara Falls' Maid of the Mist sends its all-electric vessels into service

The Maid of the Mist’s new all-electric, zero-emission boats are now in service.

The new boats are decked out in a blue and green color scheme, which officials say signifies the Maid of the Mist’s investment in green energy being used to maintain the natural splendor of Niagara Falls. A water droplet icon has three elements which represent the Falls, a lighting bolt to signify the electricity which powers the boats, and a turbine representing hydroelectric power.

Christopher M. Glynn, president of the Maid of the Mist, said the new vessels, the James V. Glynn and Nikola Tesla, are the first passenger vessels of their kind in the United States.

“With no engine noise, our guests will be amazed by the sounds of nature and the roar of the falls they will hear from the decks of our vessels,” he said.

The James V. Glynn is named for the CEO and Maid of the Mist chairman, while the Nikola Tesla is named for the Serbian engineer who was responsible for the design of the first hydro-electric power plant, in Niagara Falls.

They replace Maid of the Mist VI, which was taken out of service last year, and Maid of the Mist VII, has been in operating this season. It will remain in reserve for now.