Nominees sought for upstate NY small business awards

The U.S. Small Business Administration is preparing to honor the best of small businesses in New York state and across the country.

The administration's Upstate New York District Office is accepting nominations for the 2023 National and District Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year Award.

Visit the SBA’s dedicated website at sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a National nomination. The Upstate New York District Office award categories and guidelines can be found here or on the district’s website: sba.gov/district/syracuse.

The SBA Awards given in celebration of National and District Small Business Week include the following:

• Small Business Person of the Year (National and District)

• Small Business Exporter (National and District)

• Minority Small Business Champion or Business of the Year

• Veteran Small Business Champion or Business of the Year

• Women in Business Champion or Business of the Year

• Rural Small Business Champion or Business of the Year

The Upstate New York District Office must receive all nominations by electronic submission only by 3 p.m. Dec. 8.

For additional information, contact Katrina Ballard at Katrina.Ballard@sba.gov.

“I am pleased to expand our nomination categories for the 2023 National Small Business Week awards in Upstate New York and look forward to celebrating the hard work of our district’s entrepreneurs,” SBA Upstate New York District Director Bernard J. Paprocki said in a news release. “I encourage members of the small business community to nominate leaders with demonstrated success in business and an impact on their community.”

The Upstate New York District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration serves 34 counties in Upstate New York throughout the Capital Region, Central New York, Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier.