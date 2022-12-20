 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AUBURN

NY awards $1.5M for affordable housing project in Auburn

  • 0
197 State St.

Housing Visions is proposing to redevelop the building at 197 State St. in Auburn into affordable housing apartments.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A $1.5 million grant through the state Restore NY Communities Initiative will help fund the redevelopment of a vacant Auburn building into 16 apartments. 

The project's lead is Housing Visions, a Syracuse nonprofit that applied for the grant. The organization sought $2 million to convert the three-story building at 197 State St. into affordable housing units. 

According to the project's description, the 16 apartments will be close to public transportation — the building is on a Centro bus route — and not far from downtown Auburn. The goal of the project is to provide housing for homeless people and veterans. 

The building is owned by the city of Auburn. The last occupant was a local physical therapy practice. It once housed the Polish Home, a community center owned by the Society of St. John the Baptist. 

Housing Visions' plan is one of eight central New York projects and 64 statewide that were awarded funding through the Restore NY Communities Initiative. There was $102 million in grants provided in this round, with a second round planned for early next year. 

"These Restore New York grants will help to reimagine downtowns across our state and transform vacant' blighted and underutilized buildings into vibrant community anchors," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

