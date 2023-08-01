A manure management company in Auburn is the latest recipient of funding in the 12th round of the state's Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

Cuff Farm Services has been awarded $240,000 — a $140,000 grant from Empire State Development and $100,000 in Excelsior Jobs tax credits linked to job creation goals — for its expansion project.

According to the project's description, Cuff Farm Services will use the funding to design, construct and install a robotic welding cell to repair augers in manure separators.

The addition of the robotic welding cell "will enable Cuff Farm Services to increase service capacity, contributing to the region's agricultural economy by providing significant savings to farmers' operating costs and reducing equipment downtime," the description reads.

The project is one of 40 that will be supported with more than $27 million in state funding or tax credits, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday. Among the projects in central New York is the expansion of Clinton's Ditch Cooperative Company, a bottling business in Cicero, Onondaga County. The company will receive more than $2.7 million to add warehouse space, install a new road loop and a building a new truck repair facility.

"We continue to make investments lifting up our communities across New York state, and these 40 shovel-ready projects are crucial to boosting economic growth and driving private investment," Hochul said in a statement.

The 10 regional economic development councils were created under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2011. Hochul, who served as a statewide chair of the councils when she was lieutenant governor, has continued the councils. But she has changed when funding is awarded.

Cuomo preferred a flashy awards ceremony at the end of every year. Hochul has taken a different approach. Her administration announces the awards on a rolling basis. In one regional council round, it can take months to announce the awardees.