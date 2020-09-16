NY concert venues looking for help

But, in a typical year, 20 to 24 annual concerts at Bethel Woods' roughly 15,000-person capacity concert venue would generate up to $12 million in revenue. And Bethel Woods' donors, sponsors and grants would cover the rest of the site's $13 million to $15 million annual budget.

Now, with most of this year's concerts, including a big James Taylor show, canceled due to the pandemic, Bethel Woods didn’t hire 600 seasonal employees. And its leaders have been doing maintenance and landscaping to conserve funds.

Bethel Woods, however, is hoping that donors will make up what will likely be $6 million in 2020 operating costs even without concerts, Frances said. What happens if no coronavirus vaccine is swiftly developed?

With an 800-acre campus, Bethel Woods also is blessed with enough space to eventually have smaller, socially distant concerts, Frances said. But the future is unclear for how other small- and mid-sized concert venues like clubs might operate in the pandemic age.

“Arts venues were the first to close and are likely to be the last to reopen,” Frances added. “But we (at Bethel Woods) know there are people who aren’t working, and we’re lucky that we have donors that are keeping us alive.”