NY consumer protection agency lists holiday shopping safety tips

Federal law states that your order must be delivered within 30 days unless otherwise stated at the time of purchase. If there is a delay, you must be notified.

Online shopping

Shop on trusted sites with retailers known to you. In the era of social media marketing and influencers, consumers are more exposed to sham businesses that advertise a premier product but only deliver a low-quality version of the advertised item, if they deliver anything at all.

Beware of third-party vendors. If redirected from a trusted site to a third-party site, read the seller’s policies, review ratings, read consumer comments and most importantly do a broad internet search before making your purchase.

Do your research if you want to try a new site or retailer. Are there any reviews? How is the company responding to its customers? Read the comments within any social media advertisements.

Read product specifications. Online marketing is geared to get you to buy so it is important to understand the product you are purchasing and the terms of the sale to ensure you are getting what you want.