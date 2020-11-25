NY consumer protection agency lists holiday shopping safety tips

The state Division of Consumer Protection is encouraging consumers to learn how to safely navigate new holiday shopping pitfalls.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s online holiday shopping season is expected to top records – both in sales and in scams — so shoppers need to be wary about ripoffs.
“This holiday season, we want all New Yorkers to stay safe and understand their rights. Online shopping provides convenience and helps people maintain social distancing but is not without risks,” New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, who oversees the Division of Consumer Protection, said in a recent news release. “Consumers need to be aware of the New York laws that protect them, and ways they can protect themselves while shopping this holiday season.”
Package tracking and delivery scams are rife during the holidays, so people should keep track of their packages and note any issues right away directly through the merchandiser’s websites. Another common scam this time of year is the use of phishing emails impersonating delivery companies, banking and credit card companies, and large retailers, which often include links to sites attempting to steal personal information.
The Division of Consumer Protection has compiled the following tips and information:
Know your rights
Federal law states that your order must be delivered within 30 days unless otherwise stated at the time of purchase. If there is a delay, you must be notified.
Online shopping
Shop on trusted sites with retailers known to you. In the era of social media marketing and influencers, consumers are more exposed to sham businesses that advertise a premier product but only deliver a low-quality version of the advertised item, if they deliver anything at all.
Beware of third-party vendors. If redirected from a trusted site to a third-party site, read the seller’s policies, review ratings, read consumer comments and most importantly do a broad internet search before making your purchase.
Do your research if you want to try a new site or retailer. Are there any reviews? How is the company responding to its customers? Read the comments within any social media advertisements.
Read product specifications. Online marketing is geared to get you to buy so it is important to understand the product you are purchasing and the terms of the sale to ensure you are getting what you want.
Comparison shop. Search other websites to compare price, quality, return policies, delivery cost and speed. Buying the “cheapest” advertised price may cost you more when you factor in delivery charges in the short term or return policies in the long term.
Protect your privacy. Our devices are generally defaulted to share the maximum amount of data as possible. Take precautions and make changes to your settings to limit the personal data you share.
Using credit cards online
Check the website’s encryption, which may be easier than you think. Before entering your credit card information, make sure that the website’s address begins with “https” and that there is a closed lock or unbroken key symbol in the lower portion of your window or up on the website address bar. Don’t keep the credit card on file for future purchases. Provide your credit card number each time you make a purchase. Designate one credit card and one email address for online shopping. This will allow for easy review of purchases and provide protection in case of a dispute.
Online privacy protection
Protect your passwords. The key to safe passwords is to update them regularly and make them unique.
Avoid autofill. Saving usernames, passwords, and credit card information on your device saves time. Unfortunately, it also makes it easier for thieves to get access to that information if they access your account or device.
Check social media logins. Many apps allow you to use your social media credential to create a new account on their platform, but when you stop using those apps, your social media accounts still have access to the information.
Secure your connections. Do your shopping while connected to a secure network, rather than public WiFi or an unknown WiFi server. Public WiFi does not mask any information, even if a website or app seems secure. Usernames, passwords, credit card and account information can be easily seen by hackers who are logged into the same network.
Don’t become the product. Everything you do on your computer or device creates a digital imprint. That information is often compiled, tracked and sold to interested parties to better market products directly to you. This is called “behavioral advertising.” You can shut this feature off on your devices. Go to your device’s main settings and look for the settings marked “Privacy.” You can adjust the privacy settings to your comfort level.
The Division of Consumer Protection Consumer Helpline, (800) 697-1220, is available to assist consumers from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information or to file a consumer complaint, visit dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection.
