NY regional economic councils to focus on workforce development in 12th round

The state's 10 regional economic development councils will have a new task in the 12th round of the annual initiative.

This year, the councils — central New York's is comprised of representatives from Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties — will focus on workforce development, specifically job training and placement programs tailored to the needs of employers in their regions.

As part of the workforce development approach, the councils will work with Empire State Development and the newly created Office of Strategic Workforce Development to develop a strategy and then seek funding that helps address employers' needs.

The state has partnered with the Business Council of New York State to create an online survey to collect feedback from businesses on what skills workers need.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who chaired the regional economic development councils when she served as lieutenant governor from 2015 to 2021, launched the regional council initiative for this year with the same state funding pledge that's existed in the past. There will be $150 million in grants from Empire State Development and additional funds available through various state agencies.

"The regional economic development councils have been transformative for communities across the state, and we will continue supporting impactful projects that align with each region's strategic goals," Hochul said.

To obtain funding, businesses and organizations must fill out a consolidated funding application and submit it to their regional council. The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. July 29.

There have been some tweaks to the initiative to allow projects in need of immediate funding to get grants or tax credits. Last year, Hochul did not hold a ceremony that was an annual, pre-pandemic tradition under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The state has also approved funding on a rolling basis to ensure projects get much-needed assistance. That's a departure from the past when projects had to wait until the end of the year to learn whether they won state funding.

Since 2011, more than $7.5 billion has been awarded to support over 9,200 projects in the state's 10 regions.

