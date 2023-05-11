An Auburn manufacturing company will receive state funding for its $1.2 million expansion project.

EMCom, which manufactures electromechanical components, will receive a $235,000 grant from Empire State Development and $150,000 in Excelsior tax credits linked to job creation goals.

The Columbus Street company will expand "through significant upgrades to its equipment and facility," according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, which added that the expansion will allow EMCom to get new contracts and "prepare them to support upcoming microelectronic manufacturing in the region."

The funding was awarded through the state's regional economic development council initiative. The state will invest $24 million to support 28 projects, including EmCom's expansion.

"These 28 shovel-ready projects represent incredible opportunities to foster economic growth, create jobs and drive private investment across New York state," Hochul said.

Other projects in Cayuga County have received funding in this round of the regional economic development council initiative. One of the notable projects is $3.8 million for upgrades at Owens-Brockway Glass Container in Sennett.