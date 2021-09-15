Pair of industrial buildings in Auburn sold in $1.1 million deal

A pair of four-story manufacturing buildings in Auburn have been sold.
John Bouck, owner of Bouck Real Estate, recently announced that his office facilitated the sale of 38 and 40 York St., known as York Industrial Plaza. The buildings were sold for a little more than $1 million.
The two buildings, each approximately 66,000 square feet in size, were originally built by International Harvester for the manufacturing of farm equipment. Michael Hardesty, a licensed real estate salesperson with the Bouck firm, was also involved in the transaction.
“Each building has four floors, all of which are accessible by freight elevator, for manufacturing or warehousing," Bouck said in a news release. "The properties extend along Chase Street, as well as York Street, and are ideally located for access to the New York State Thruway, as well markets throughout the northeast. The buildings are currently occupied, but have substantial remaining space for other users or tenants.”
Both buildings are fully sprinklered, with overhead doors and grade-level loading docks, as well as a large freight elevator.
Bouck said that current tenants include Auburn Vacuum Forming Corp; Mulcorr Corp; Aurora Holdings; Xylem; Patience Brewster, Inc.; Finger Lakes Tire Company; and Homestead Large Animal Veterinary. The new owners have spoken with the tenants and all are expected to remain, with some extending their lease.
Bouck indicated that the new owners, Harmax Holdings LLC, intend to improve the properties and provide additional warehousing and manufacturing space in the community.
The building at 38 York St. was formerly owned by 2 Willey Street, LLC, and 40 York St. by the Hickey Family Irrevocable Trust, both Auburn-based businesses.
According to Cayuga County Office of Real Property records, the sale price for 38 York St. was $375,000 while the property at 40 York St. sold for $700,000. The deeds were recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office on Sept. 1. Full market value for the sites is listed at $231,579 and $605,263, respectively.