Pair of industrial buildings in Auburn sold in $1.1 million deal

A pair of four-story manufacturing buildings in Auburn have been sold.

John Bouck, owner of Bouck Real Estate, recently announced that his office facilitated the sale of 38 and 40 York St., known as York Industrial Plaza. The buildings were sold for a little more than $1 million.

The two buildings, each approximately 66,000 square feet in size, were originally built by International Harvester for the manufacturing of farm equipment. Michael Hardesty, a licensed real estate salesperson with the Bouck firm, was also involved in the transaction.

“Each building has four floors, all of which are accessible by freight elevator, for manufacturing or warehousing," Bouck said in a news release. "The properties extend along Chase Street, as well as York Street, and are ideally located for access to the New York State Thruway, as well markets throughout the northeast. The buildings are currently occupied, but have substantial remaining space for other users or tenants.”

Both buildings are fully sprinklered, with overhead doors and grade-level loading docks, as well as a large freight elevator.