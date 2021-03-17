Panel gives update on downtown Auburn projects

Community leaders received an update Wednesday on the status of some state-funded revitalization projects underway in Auburn's downtown, which included the news that culinary center developed by Cayuga Community College won't be open until the fall.
The Auburn Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects from the community college and the city of Auburn were the subjects of this month's Wednesday Morning Roundtable, a monthly civic forum in Auburn. The prerecorded event was released on the roundtable's YouTube and Facebook pages.
College President Brian Durant, along with the city's Director of Capital Projects & Grants Christina Selvek, Senior Planner Renee Jensen and City Manager Jeff Dygert took part in the program. Under the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the state has set aside $10 million in for a group of projects within the city's downtown.
CCC was approved for $800,000 in DRI funds for a culinary center, where students will learn about the culinary arts. The center was identified as a priority project for the city by a local committee that forwarded a plan to the state for final approval. The center will operate on the ground floor of the Plaza of the Arts building, with storefront windows facing Genesee Street. CCC is leasing the location from the Soules & Dunn Development Group, the plaza's owner.
Durant told the roundtable audience that the culinary center's construction "stands to be 95 plus percent complete." The center will be open for the fall 2021 semester, he continued, adding that CCC hopes to have a socially distanced opening event later in the spring or early summer.
The original plan was for the center to be up and running by fall 2020, but that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Feb. 1 opening was then targeted, but in late January, CCC confirmed the project wouldn't be done by that date due to construction delays caused by the outbreak.
"It's basically complete, awaiting a few minor things, and then we're going to be ready to open and serve students," Durant said. He also praised Soules & Dunn and others involved in the constriction work.
He said the center could not be accomplished without the DRI money, since that $800,000 is a "significant part" of the upfront funding needed. Durant said CCC has a "10-plus year lease arrangement with the facility," which he said helps bring stability to the space, CCC's investment and the development and future of the program.
The main focus of the project's scope is for the center to be an educational space, Durant said, with multiple stations to serve multiple students at one time so the college can deliver its culinary curriculum. There will be space inside and outside that can be used in various ways for CCC and the community "as it makes sense" for events.
The conversation then turned to Auburn's development of a new public safety building, which will hold the Auburn Fire Department and is currently under construction. The fire department and the Auburn Police Department have long both been in the same complex in downtown Auburn.
An operations, facility and needs assessment for the Auburn fire and police departments in 2015 found various inefficiencies with the North Street location. In September 2019, the council approved the purchase of 31 Seminary St. from Seminary Commons LLC for $990,000 for the project.
Bonding for the entire cost of the project, anticipated to be $10 million, was approved by the Auburn City Council in January 2020. Selvek said there had been talks about moving the fire department for decades.
The project is currently under its $10 million budget, Selvek said, adding that the city hopes to remain that way. State grants are set to cover a portion of the costs, including $1.2 million in DRI money. It will be a 30,000-square-foot facility, Selvek said, and will consist of an administrative building and an apparatus and training building, which is where the department's equipment will be stored. The administrative building will be done before the apparatus building, she continued, saying that the majority of the moving into the new space will happen in September.
The fire department will be the primary occupant of the safety building, but other agencies are set to operate there too. Selvek said the city will be partnering with the Cayuga County Emergency Management Office to relocate the county's emergency operation center, which currently operates in the basement of the Cayuga County Office Building. She said the city will also move "some of our Auburn IT infrastructure" to the site as well.
Jensen then talked about the city project to redevelop the lot at 1-7 State St. into a small outdoor events plaza. The former location of the Kalet's Department Store was taken over by the city due to tax foreclosure in 1995. There were various attempts over the years to redevelop the land, and the city eventually decided to alter it into an outdoor public park.
Auburn secured $1 million in DRI funds for the project, and construction on the lot went out to bid earlier this year. Jensen said the city is working with a firm to get the necessary documentation together in order to bring an award resolution in front of council by Thursday, March 18. She added that work on the site is eyed to begin in mid-April, with completion targeted for Nov. 12.
Jensen noted public input was involved in the project, and said the city will continue working with nearby property owners, "because we certainly don't want to close State Street during the process. It's going to be summertime, businesses are going to be open, restaurants are going to be busy, so we're going to do our best to really keep it on the site, keep the street open and work diligently."
Dygert said the city has tried over the years to "strike a balance" with the various businesses in that area, the needs of residents and the community's desire to utilize that area as an event space. He said that street has been shut down regularly to hold events, but the plaza could allow them to keep the street open for some events.
"But there was a point in time I think maybe we overutilized it, and we've dialed that back a little bit, we've been a little bit more selective," he said. "I think we've found kind of a happy spot there, a little bit of a compromise keeping our local businesses satisfied and it's a more livable situation for the occupants in those buildings."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.