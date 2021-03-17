Panel gives update on downtown Auburn projects

Auburn secured $1 million in DRI funds for the project, and construction on the lot went out to bid earlier this year. Jensen said the city is working with a firm to get the necessary documentation together in order to bring an award resolution in front of council by Thursday, March 18. She added that work on the site is eyed to begin in mid-April, with completion targeted for Nov. 12.

Jensen noted public input was involved in the project, and said the city will continue working with nearby property owners, "because we certainly don't want to close State Street during the process. It's going to be summertime, businesses are going to be open, restaurants are going to be busy, so we're going to do our best to really keep it on the site, keep the street open and work diligently."

Dygert said the city has tried over the years to "strike a balance" with the various businesses in that area, the needs of residents and the community's desire to utilize that area as an event space. He said that street has been shut down regularly to hold events, but the plaza could allow them to keep the street open for some events.

"But there was a point in time I think maybe we overutilized it, and we've dialed that back a little bit, we've been a little bit more selective," he said. "I think we've found kind of a happy spot there, a little bit of a compromise keeping our local businesses satisfied and it's a more livable situation for the occupants in those buildings."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

