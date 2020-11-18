Poll: Belief in Santa drops, but majority of New Yorkers say virus won't ruin holidays

“While most New Yorkers are planning to either spend less or hold the line on spending, one in ten are ready for a holiday spending spree as one-third are ready to spend $1000 or more, a figure we haven’t seen since 2007," Levy said. "Only 23 percent plan to shop locally on Black Friday or Small Business Saturday but nearly half will be shopping online on Cyber Monday this year. We’ve seen online spending grow dramatically since 2008 but today with 19 percent doing at least half of their shopping online and another 38 percent doing 75 percent or more, we’ve hit a new all time high."

Forty-one percent say that due to the virus, Thanksgiving will be very different this year, and only 14 percent plan to travel to visit family or friends on Thanksgiving. Just 14 percent plan to attend holiday parties during the rest of the holiday season while 19 percent plan to host holiday gatherings this year. Sixty-four percent say that they are comfortable attending a small holiday party in a home that includes no more than 10 people, but only 10 percent are comfortable attending a party at a friend’s home where over the course of the evening more than 50 people drop in.

“For so many New Yorkers, 2020 has been a difficult year," Levy said. "Today, unfortunately 54 percent think that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is still to come. But two-thirds have vowed to not let COVID-19 ruin the holidays. Belief in Santa has fallen a bit this year to only 26 percent after being at or above 30 percent for nine years. Still, looking to the future, 85 percent of state residents are hopeful that 2021 will be a better year than 2020 has been."

