Poll indicates politics steers consumer sentiment in New York

The Siena College Research Institute on Wednesday reported that while overall consumer sentiment went largely unchanged from the third and fourth quarters of 2020, political party affiliation has a lot to do with how people are feeling about the state of the economy.
The New York State Index of Consumer Sentiment in the fourth quarter of 2020 rose less than 1 point to 74.8 from the last measurement in the third quarter of 2020, according to the latest SCRI poll.
New York’s overall index of consumer sentiment is 5.9 points below the nation’s Index of 80.7, the poll shows, and all three indexes for New York held steady or rose slightly this quarter and are approaching, or in the case of the future index exceeded, their breakeven points at which optimism and pessimism balance.
Siena said that the national indexes were little changed but as the national future outlook fell slightly, New Yorkers now are more optimistic about future economic conditions than the nation as a whole.
“First glance tells us that consumer sentiment, up less than a point this quarter, is little changed but like so many things it depends upon party registration," professor of statistics and finance at Siena College and SCRI Founding Director according to Dr. Doug Lonnstrom said in a news release. "Democrats are now far more bullish about economic conditions as their index soared by nearly 12 points overall and by almost 15 points on the future score. Republicans whose index last quarter was 17 points higher than Democrats, now are pointed in the pessimistic direction falling 14 points and trailing Democrats by nearly 9 points. Despite COVID, Democrats are now only down 3 points from last winter while Republicans are down 32 points.”
Siena said that in the fourth quarter of 2020, all buying plans were up from the third quarter of 2020 measurement, for cars/trucks to 20.7% (from 19.5%), consumer electronics to 49.6% (from 46.6%), furniture to 29.7% (from 27.6%), homes at 13.4% (from 12.6%), and major home improvements to 27.5% (from 26.5%).
Thirty-four percent (up from 30%) of all New Yorkers say that current gasoline prices are having a very serious or somewhat serious impact on their financial condition. Fifty-seven percent (down from 59%) of state residents indicate that the amount of money they spend on groceries is having either a very serious or somewhat serious impact on their finances.