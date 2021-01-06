Poll indicates politics steers consumer sentiment in New York

The Siena College Research Institute on Wednesday reported that while overall consumer sentiment went largely unchanged from the third and fourth quarters of 2020, political party affiliation has a lot to do with how people are feeling about the state of the economy.

The New York State Index of Consumer Sentiment in the fourth quarter of 2020 rose less than 1 point to 74.8 from the last measurement in the third quarter of 2020, according to the latest SCRI poll.

New York’s overall index of consumer sentiment is 5.9 points below the nation’s Index of 80.7, the poll shows, and all three indexes for New York held steady or rose slightly this quarter and are approaching, or in the case of the future index exceeded, their breakeven points at which optimism and pessimism balance.

Siena said that the national indexes were little changed but as the national future outlook fell slightly, New Yorkers now are more optimistic about future economic conditions than the nation as a whole.