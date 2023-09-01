David Wilcox Executive editor Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The post office at the Hallmark store in Auburn Plaza has closed, and the owner of the store said it's because the U.S. Postal Service doesn't want to compensate him fairly for running it.

The Contract Postal Unit at Palmer's Hallmark at 217 Grant Ave. closed July 17, owner Jay Palmer told The Citizen. The closure followed his request for the USPS to increase the amount it paid him to cover the costs of running the unit, which included staff wages, workman's compensation, unemployment insurance and utilities.

"I told them if I can't get an increase, I'm going to have to close the store," Palmer said. "I was losing money four, five months in a row."

Instead of responding to his request, Palmer said, the USPS closed the unit itself days later. The unit, which provided over-the-counter services, briefly closed in 2020 due to similar issues.

In a statement, USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Mark Lawrence told The Citizen the unit closed because "both parties were unable to come to an agreement to continue the current lease."

Palmer said the unit has been at the Hallmark store for 20 years, and built a dedicated base of customers who came for stamps and shipping services. He doesn't believe his business will suffer from the loss of the unit, as most of those customers didn't patronize the store. On the contrary, he looks forward to using the newly freed space to stock more cards and other inventory.

However, Palmer believes USPS will suffer from the loss. The customers who used to come to the store will likely utilize FedEx instead of the downtown post office at 1 James St., he said.

"They don't want to climb the steps," he said. "We were providing a service to the public, and they were happy with that, but when I have to start paying for it. ... I can't support the Postal Service when they're not supporting me. It was a one-way deal. We certainly didn't want to close, we were forced to. This is the big guy bullying the smaller guy."