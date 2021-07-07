Post-pandemic consumer sentiment rising in New York, but recovery slower upstate

Consumer sentiment in New York state is up 17 points since March 2020 — with the recovery being largely driven by economic recovery downstate — but gas prices have consumers somewhat on edge.
According to the latest poll by the Siena College Research Institute, New York’s overall Index of Consumer Sentiment is 1.8 points below the nation’s index of 85.5, but the overall and future indexes for New York each increased this quarter and remain above the breakeven point at which optimism and pessimism balance.
The overall and future national indexes increased, but New Yorkers continue to be more optimistic about future economic conditions than the nation as a whole, as the current national index fell 4.4 points
"Consumer sentiment continued to climb this quarter driven by increases in New York City, among Democrats and as the state’s lowest income bracket residents start to see light at the end of their economic tunnel," Siena College and SCRI Founding Director and professor of statistics and finance Dr. Doug Lonnstrom said in a news release. "Overall, New York is up 17 points from the initial COVID shock as belief in a better tomorrow is now nearly as strong as it was before the pandemic. Upstate isn’t moving towards 'Happy Days' as quickly as NYC but outside of the City the future looks brighter than it did in March 2020."
Demand for major consumer goods is very robust, Lonnstrom said, up 20 percent over March 2020 for cars, 31 percent for furniture and 82 percent for home improvements. But, as concern over the impact of gas prices now exceeds 50 percent and approaches two-thirds for food, price increases, or inflation, could slow this recovery.
According to the poll, in the second quarter of 2021, buying plans were up from the first quarter of 2021 measurement for car/truck to 22.5 percent (from 17.8 percent), consumer electronics to 47.2 percent (from 47.1 percent), homes to 13.4 percent (from 10.0 percent), and major home improvements to 34.5 percent (from 31.1 percent). Buying plans were down slightly for furniture to 31.8 percent (from 32.0 percent).
Fifty-four percent (up from 43 percent) of all New Yorkers say that current gasoline prices are having a very serious or somewhat serious impact on their financial condition. Sixty-three percent (up from 57percent) of state residents indicate that the amount of money they spend on groceries is having either a very serious or somewhat serious impact on their finances.