Post-pandemic consumer sentiment rising in New York, but recovery slower upstate

Consumer sentiment in New York state is up 17 points since March 2020 — with the recovery being largely driven by economic recovery downstate — but gas prices have consumers somewhat on edge.

According to the latest poll by the Siena College Research Institute, New York’s overall Index of Consumer Sentiment is 1.8 points below the nation’s index of 85.5, but the overall and future indexes for New York each increased this quarter and remain above the breakeven point at which optimism and pessimism balance.

The overall and future national indexes increased, but New Yorkers continue to be more optimistic about future economic conditions than the nation as a whole, as the current national index fell 4.4 points

"Consumer sentiment continued to climb this quarter driven by increases in New York City, among Democrats and as the state’s lowest income bracket residents start to see light at the end of their economic tunnel," Siena College and SCRI Founding Director and professor of statistics and finance Dr. Doug Lonnstrom said in a news release. "Overall, New York is up 17 points from the initial COVID shock as belief in a better tomorrow is now nearly as strong as it was before the pandemic. Upstate isn’t moving towards 'Happy Days' as quickly as NYC but outside of the City the future looks brighter than it did in March 2020."