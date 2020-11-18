Postal service returns to Auburn Hallmark store after brief absence

The postal facility at MaryAnn’s Hallmark in Auburn is open again after being closed for less than a week over an unresolved contract.

The U.S. Postal Service announced last week that MaryAnn’s Hallmark in the Auburn Plaza would end its postal operations Friday, Nov. 13, but announced Wednesday that the location has reopened as both parties finalize a new agreement.

MaryAnn's Hallmark is a Contract Postal Unit, a supplier-owned or supplier-leased site operated by the supplier, under contract to the Postal Service to provide postal products and services to the public, at U.S. Postal Service prices. The facility provides over the counter services, but does not provide post office boxes or engage in mail delivery.

"We appreciate the consideration by our long-standing partners at MaryAnn's Hallmark and look forward to their continued service to the Auburn community in this familiar setting," the postal service said in a statement Wednesday.

