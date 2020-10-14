Purple Monkey Antiques in Weedsport under new ownership

Purple Monkey Antiques in Weedsport has new owners, and they'd like to make the business known for more than the storied objects in its name.
Mae and Joe Mohney, of Buffalo, bought the store and its contents this summer from Bob and Sheila Chilson, who founded the business in 1999 and opened the store in 2005.
(The business takes its name from the large wooden monkey that hangs in the entranceway, which was originally carved for Marley's Restaurant in Destiny USA and later purchased by the Chilsons.)
The Mohneys have been selling furniture to Purple Monkey for years, Mae told The Citizen on Tuesday. She helps Joe build kitchen tables, harvest tables and kitchen islands from reclaimed wood, and together they travel across the country selling the furniture at antique shows. When they found out the Chilsons were retiring, though, they saw an opportunity. With no shows happening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a store gives them a new, permanent place to sell their furniture. The Mohneys plan to move to the area soon to make it easier for them to run the store, Mae said.
She and Joe were also drawn to the brick North Seneca Street building itself. Rebuilt after a fire around the turn of the 20th century, it housed women's clothing manufacturer Weedsport Skirt & Dress Co., later known as Crotty & Mitchell, the Security Co. and, last, Vulcan Knitting Mills. From 1937 to 1948, it was the home of another manufacturer, the Barr Typewriter Corporation.
"It's a beautiful building," Mae said. "There's so much history to that building."
The Mohneys want to write their own chapter in the building's history by adding to the selection of Purple Monkey Antiques. Along with the kind of items people have come to expect from the store, its new owners also want to carry more gifts and collectibles. Since reopening July 16, they've already added a country store with jellies, old-fashioned candy, candles and more. The Mohneys also plan to freshen up the presentation of the store often. As they learned from their days of selling at antique shows, customers are less inclined to browse if everything looks the same as last time.
Those regulars are about half the customers Purple Monkey gets, Mae said. The other half come from out of town, and she's already encountered customers from New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Additional plans for the store include welcoming vendors, Mae said, as well as featuring the architecture and history of the building, both common subjects of interest from customers.
"It's an important part of Weedsport," she said.
