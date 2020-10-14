Purple Monkey Antiques in Weedsport under new ownership

Purple Monkey Antiques in Weedsport has new owners, and they'd like to make the business known for more than the storied objects in its name.

Mae and Joe Mohney, of Buffalo, bought the store and its contents this summer from Bob and Sheila Chilson, who founded the business in 1999 and opened the store in 2005.

(The business takes its name from the large wooden monkey that hangs in the entranceway, which was originally carved for Marley's Restaurant in Destiny USA and later purchased by the Chilsons.)

The Mohneys have been selling furniture to Purple Monkey for years, Mae told The Citizen on Tuesday. She helps Joe build kitchen tables, harvest tables and kitchen islands from reclaimed wood, and together they travel across the country selling the furniture at antique shows. When they found out the Chilsons were retiring, though, they saw an opportunity. With no shows happening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a store gives them a new, permanent place to sell their furniture. The Mohneys plan to move to the area soon to make it easier for them to run the store, Mae said.