Report: Home sales volume down, prices up in Cayuga County

Cayuga County's housing market in 2020 has experienced a slowdown in sales volume, but an increase in the prices sellers are getting when they do close a deal.

In addition, there are signs that sales activity could be picking up this fall.

That's the story told by the data from the most recent New York State Association of Realtors monthly report on single-family home sales.

In Cayuga County, closed sales through the end of September totaled 411, a decrease of 7.8% compared with the same time period of 2019. The median sales price reached $135,000, which was up 3.8% over the prior year.

The picture in Cayuga County was similar to the market throughout New York state. NYSAR reported closed sales statewide were down 11.6% but the median sales price, at $295,000, was up 6.2% through the end of the third quarter.

NYSAR also said data show that the NY market has been steadily heating up since activity nearly ground to a halt in the first part of the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As cooler weather approaches, the New York State real estate market continues to heat up with strong buyer activity amid continued low inventory," the association said in most recent monthly market report.