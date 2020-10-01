Reuse Refuge: New downtown Auburn shop sells low-waste products

The low-waste ethos of Reuse Refuge also extends to its decor, which includes furniture made from repurposed and repainted materials. After its first winter, the business could begin hosting classes, Benjamin said, on topics such as composting and reusing common household items. A children's reading corner in the shop offers illustrated books about sustainability and the environment. And Benjamin and Janssen also plan to start a compost program for people without the resources to start their own, such as apartment residents in the city.

Benjamin said she and Janssen met through the shop's leasee, Erin Humphrey, and her husband, Pete. The two founded the Auburn Permaculture Park, where Janssen is a volunteer.