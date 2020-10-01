Reuse Refuge: New downtown Auburn shop sells low-waste products

Before today, people who live in the Auburn area often had to travel to Syracuse or Ithaca to buy environmentally friendly products.
But driving that distance not only defeats the purpose of buying those products, sometimes it's just inconvenient.
That's why Emily Benjamin and Lucy Janssen are opening Reuse Refuge, a low-waste shop and refillery located on East Genesee Street. Opening today, the shop sells products that were made with — and can be disposed with — minimal impact on the environment. They include home items like sponges, bamboo toothbrushes and cloths, as well as upcycled clothing and jewelry. The products come from small, fair trade businesses around the world, many of whom use their profits to fund social justice efforts like creating jobs for women and ending sex trafficking.
The refillery part of the business offers hygienic items like shampoo, conditioner, body wash and laundry and dish soap. They come from The Unscented Co., of Montreal, and are vegan, fragrance-free and biodegradable within 28 days of disposal, Benjamin said. Customers can bring their own containers to fill up on the items or buy one at the shop, avoiding single-use plastic either way.
The low-waste ethos of Reuse Refuge also extends to its decor, which includes furniture made from repurposed and repainted materials. After its first winter, the business could begin hosting classes, Benjamin said, on topics such as composting and reusing common household items. A children's reading corner in the shop offers illustrated books about sustainability and the environment. And Benjamin and Janssen also plan to start a compost program for people without the resources to start their own, such as apartment residents in the city.
Benjamin said she and Janssen met through the shop's leasee, Erin Humphrey, and her husband, Pete. The two founded the Auburn Permaculture Park, where Janssen is a volunteer.
Humphrey also used the East Genesee Street space to teach music lessons until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Meanwhile, Benjamin and Janssen had been looking to start an environmentally friendly business together. So they decided to sublease the space for Reuse Refuge, feeling it "fell into our lap," Benjamin said. The pandemic had also delayed her and Janssen's plans — but with climate crises as far away as the California wildfires and as near as Auburn's soon-to-expire landfill, they believe it's time people had a low-waste shopping option in town.
"We're taking a leap of faith," Benjamin said. "Doing what we can do to make a small difference in the community."
