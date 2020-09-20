Route 20 Grill in Sennett vows to rebuild after fire

In the first public comments since a large fire heavily damaged their building Friday afternoon, the chef and staff of the Route 20 Grill & Tap said they are determined to reopen.
The investigation into the fire, which was largely limited to the exterior of the Sennett building but did cause considerable interior smoke and water damage, was continuing this weekend, according to the Sennett Fire Department.
In a Facebook post Sunday morning signed "The Route 20 Crew & Chef Flip," the restaurant said the rebuilding process will be a challenge, but the support of customers and staff will make it easier.
Route 20 grill opened in 2018 and has been run by Chef Richard Taradejna, known by many as "Chef Flip" or "Pitmaster Flip." It was the latest in a string of restaurants to operate at the property just past the Sennett-Auburn border since 2008. For decades prior to that, it was the home to iconic Pioneer Restaurant.
"My heart is so heavy and my eyes water as (I'm) writing this post what Happened to Route 20 that day crushed me and left me empty. It is all of this love that makes us all want to Carry on. ... Just like the Phoenix rising up from the ashes we will survive. So I wipe the tears from eyes and clear my head," the Facebook post said.
"I will keep you posted on our progress. It not going to be a easy fix but it will be fixed."
The post closed with this message:
"Today Specials ... All of you to me..."
