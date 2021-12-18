Rudolph Building renovation project in downtown Auburn finished

A $572,000 project for a mixed-use building in downtown Auburn has been completed.

The 99 Genesee St. building has retail space containing ice cream and candy store Rudolph's Sugar Shack on the first floor and space on the second floor meant for housing. The project was partially funded through a $172,800 grant from the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative award for Auburn, in which $10 million was split up among various selected projects in the city's downtown area. Dawn and Marc Schulz of Schulz Properties Inc. sponsored the project.

“From vacancy to vibrancy, the Auburn Downtown Revitalization Initiative transformed a vacant, deteriorating building into a real community asset in the heart of downtown,” Acting Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez said in a news release. “Historic buildings like the Rudolph have meaning beyond their bricks and mortar, and the revitalization of this legacy building with commercial and residential offerings will be key to the future prosperity of Auburn. This is the latest example of how the Downtown Revitalization Initiative is breathing new life into historic buildings to usher in new eras for downtowns throughout New York.”

Making the Rudolph Building into a mixed-use structure is meant to help draw people downtown and "expand pedestrian traffic into the commercial area," the release said. The undertaking included installing a sprinkler system and new electrical and plumbing restoring the first floor retail space and renovating apartments and other interior upgrades and facade improvements, the release continued.

“Auburn has had great success with the Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant and we are excited to be celebrating our fourth DRI ribbon cutting of the year. The Rudolph’s Building has been completely restored from top to bottom and the DRI made the difference," Auburn Mayor Mike Quill said in a statement. "We thank the Schulz’s for their investment in our downtown and thank Governor (Kathy) Hochul for her constant support of revitalization for upstate cities such as Auburn.”

