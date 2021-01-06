Schumer sees boon for canned wine sales

Jim Trezise, president of Wine America and the former head of the New York Wine and Grape Foundation, hailed the change.

“Wineries can reduce costs while expanding marketing,” said Trezise, who lives in Yates County. “We are grateful for his leadership on this and other issues affecting our industry.”

WineAmerica is a national advocacy organization for the wine industry.

Scott Osborn, president and co-owner of Fox Run Vineyards in Yates County, said the move is good for winemakers and consumers.

“I would like to thank Sen. Schumer’s many years of work on this,” he said. “Without his help this very important change to standard fill sizes would not have happened. This allows Fox Run Vineyards and the wine industry to use standard size cans that are much more affordable and usable by the public.”

Added John Martini, owner of Anthony Road Vineyards: “We thank Sen. Schumer for paying attention to our growing industry. This change by the TTB will give wineries the flexibility they need to grow and give the consumer the types of products that they are seeking.”