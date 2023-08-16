David Wilcox Features editor Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A property in the town of Sennett recently changed hands for $1.8 million as part of its previous owner's acquisition by another company.

The property at 482 Grant Ave. Road was purchased by Milton Rents in May as part of the New Hampshire company's acquisition of The Duke Company, of the Rochester suburb of Henrietta.

Milton purchased the property through Milton Real Properties of Massachusetts LLC for $1,805,000, according to Cayuga County property records. Its 2023 full market value is $1,156,528.

According to The Rochester Business Journal, Milton completed its acquisition of The Duke Company in May. The New Hampshire company has 13 locations across New England.

The Duke Company began in 2003, and its locations also included Ithaca and Dansville, which were acquired by Milton as well. It specialized in equipment rental and building and construction supplies.

Milton Rents, which specializes in the same areas, began in 2018 and has been rapidly expanding. Acquiring the Duke Company was its first foray into New York.