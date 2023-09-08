Beauty and personal care retailer Sephora will open a small-format location at the Kohl's store in Aurelius this fall.

The location is one of 45 Sephoras being added to Kohl's stores, the department and clothing retailer said in a news release.

The 750-square-foot location will offer a "fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora," said Ellen Panther, who works in corporate public relations for Kohl's.

"Customers can explore the signature Sephora experience with an expertly curated assortment of prestige makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands, as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care."

The opening date for the Sephora location is not yet available. The Kohl's store is located at 1628 Clark St. Road in Aurelius, across from Fingerlakes Mall and Bass Pro Shops.

The Aurelius store is the only one in New York receiving one of the 45 new Sephora locations. The beauty and personal care retailer will have locations at 910 Kohl's by the end of 2023.

“We are excited to bring the Sephora at Kohl’s experience to more communities this fall with a uniquely curated assortment of the most coveted beauty products that we know our customers will love,” said Nick Jones, Kohl’s chief merchandising and digital officer, in the news release. “We heard from our customers that they wanted prestige beauty offerings, and we set out to deliver in a big way by partnering with Sephora, the global leader in beauty, to bring a truly elevated shopping experience right to their local Kohl’s store."