Siena poll: Economic outlook dismal for upstate New Yorkers, seniors

Squeezed by rising gas and grocery costs, upstate New Yorkers, seniors and lower-income households have the lowest optimism on the economy in more than a decade.

According to the latest poll by the Siena College Research Institute, the state Index of Consumer Sentiment now stands at 61.7 down 6.3 points from the last measurement in the first quarter of 2022. Future confidence in New York is below the breakeven point of balanced optimism and pessimism but still 20.1 points higher than a national low of future confidence not seen in the 23 years Siena has tracked New York state and national consumer sentiment.

The poll shows that New York’s overall Index of Consumer Sentiment is 11.7 points above the nation’s index of 50.0. The current index fell nearly 10 points to 52.3 and the future index dropped over 4 points resulting in New York’s decline from 68.0 last quarter to 61.7 today. The national indexes all decreased between nearly 7 and over 13 points. Overall confidence is higher in New York than across the nation.

“The overall New York Index of Consumer Sentiment hasn’t been this low since October 2011; the current index was last this dismal in November of 2008. Especially hard hit are Upstaters, seniors, lower income residents and Republicans," SCRI Director Don Levy said in a news release. "Nearly seven of every ten New Yorkers are impacted by gas prices and more, 80% are seriously affected by food prices. Gas prices have only hurt residents this dramatically in 2011 and 2008 and food has only taken this big of a bite out of us once in the last 15 years, July 2008. Still despite inflation damaging the spirit of New Yorkers, with a strong job market, we continue to plan to purchase major consumer goods and New Yorkers continue to be more optimistic than the nation at large."

In the second quarter of 2022, buying plans were up from the first quarter of 2022 measurement for consumer electronics to 43.1% (from 40.7%) and major home improvements to 24.5% (from 24.4%). Buying plans were down for cars/trucks at 18.5% (from 20.6%), furniture to 25.4% (from 27.1%), and homes to 8.5% (from 11.1%).

Sixty-nine percent (up from 66 percent last quarter) of all New Yorkers say that current gasoline prices are having a very serious or somewhat serious impact on their financial condition. Eighty percent (up from 72 percent last quarter) of state residents indicate that the amount of money they spend on groceries is having either a very serious or somewhat serious impact on their finances.