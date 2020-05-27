Siena poll: Most New Yorkers OK with slow reopening

A small plurality of New Yorkers, meanwhile, disapprove of Cuomo's handling of the pandemic as it has hit nursing homes. His administration has faced severe backlash in recent weeks for a March directive that instructed nursing homes to accept coronavirus-positive patients; Cuomo later rolled back the policy but has repeatedly defended its implementation.

Cuomo has been front and center throughout the public health crisis after the state Legislature in March granted him expanded emergency powers to respond to the pandemic. Legislators had intended to convene throughout April and May, but those plans were canceled as the virus spread — though most respondents to the Siena poll said that's OK, and there will be time for the Legislature to reconvene after the crisis tapers off. (The poll was conducted before lawmakers announced plans to convene virtually this week to pass a slate of COVID-19 relief bills.)

"Democrats overwhelmingly say, 69-25 percent, that the governor is appropriately using the emergency powers given to him by the Legislature and will have time to get back to business when the crisis subsides," Greenberg said. "However, a majority of Republicans, 55 percent, and a plurality of independents, 49 percent, say the governor should not be acting unilaterally and the Legislature should resume session to pass laws to help New Yorkers."