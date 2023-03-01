Finger Lakes Realty Partners of Skaneateles announced this week that it has joined the Sotheby’s International Realty network and will now operate as Finger Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty.

The firm is owned and operated by Skaneateles native Jerry Morrissey, who brings more than 20 years of real estate experience to the company, and will serve central New York, the Finger Lakes region, and areas up to Lake Ontario.

The company consists of several real estate associates and is headquartered in the town of Skaneateles.

“The Finger Lakes region is often considered a hidden gem, known for its beautiful lakes and landscapes,” Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a news release. “As more buyers continue to prioritize lifestyle during their home search, the area has quickly become a highly sought-after second-home market. Jerry and his team have been operating in the region for several years and have grown to become one of the area’s most successful independently owned companies. I am thrilled to welcome them to our network and greatly look forward to supporting Finger Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty as they continue to grow.”

“I was born and raised in Central New York and the Finger Lakes region,” Morrissey said. “This area is a part of me and helped lead my company’s motto of, ‘your best life is our life’s work.' It was important for us to align with a company that shared our values and customer-centric philosophy. Sotheby’s International Realty checked those boxes and enables us to combine our local knowledge and expertise with its unrivaled brand recognition, marketing power, and international exposure – a home run for our clients, markets, and agents.”