A Skaneateles company is now part of a manufacturing group with a global presence.

InData Systems, a manufacturer of specialty bar code scanning equipment, has been acquired by United Kingdom-based Luminescence Sun Chemical Security.

In a news release, LSCS said that it acquired InData System’s patented invisible barcode reading technology, which consists of a variety of dedicated readers that can verify and decode "invisible" (fluorescing) codes. Under the agreement, ownership of the full range of InData’s code scanning systems, actively in use at over 70 customer sites, has been transferred to LSCS.

LSCS said it "will continue to serve the existing client base and actively market the technology through its world-wide sales network."

The company said the dedicated readers for invisible barcodes were first introduced by InData in the early 2000s and were constantly innovated as new technologies became available. Current applications include reading invisible barcodes for brand protection, product diversion tracking and revenue stamps for beer, wine, spirits and cigarettes. The barcode readers can read a variety of UV, IR fluorescence and tailor-made taggant codes. LSCS offers security inks for all of these applications.

The key benefit of invisible codes, LSCS said, is that they can be integrated into any design without impacting appearance or, as mostly used on revenue stamps, can be printed "underneath" a visible bar code, offering the revenue authority two strings of data for authentication and communication, taking up minimal space, which is often limited on a revenue stamp.

“We have worked together with InData Systems for more than 10 years and have always been keen to add barcode reading technologies to our product portfolio" Luminescence Sun Chemical Security Managing Director Gary Silver said in a statement. "Together with our bespoke security inks, this enables us to offer a 'lock and key' solution to our customers. We will continue to further develop the readers as new technologies or applications become available.”

“After having worked on these technologies for decades, I am happy to transfer these into the capable hands of the LSCS team. I have full confidence that they will maintain the great customer relationships and continue to grow the market,” InData Systems owner John Hattersley said.