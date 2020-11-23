Snovid-19: Central New York ski centers get ready to adapt

• Having a grab-and-go option for food at the outdoor Waffle Shack.

• Encouraging buying passes online as a means of contact tracing in case of an exposure.

“I think the guests and customers are getting used to the fact that there are changes they have to adhere to,” Kryger said. “I do think it’ll take some time to get them all in the groove of it.”

Additionally, lessons for children ages 3 to 6 will now all be private, Broderick said.

Other ski and snowboard resorts in the area also expect changes.

At Song Mountain and Labrador Mountain, guests will have to remain 6 feet apart and unrelated parties will ride as singles only, according to a September letter by Peter Harris, the president of both ski and snowboard mountains.

Private lessons are also recommended to be scheduled in advance.

Harris could not be reached for comment about when the mountains would open for the season.

“Bottom line ... Just enjoy our beautiful CNY winter (lake effect and all) outdoors skiing and snow-boarding,” Harris said in the letter. “There’s really nothing else to do!”