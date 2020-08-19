Social engine: New pub will be Jordan's first in years

He said he has wanted to open a bar for years as retirement approached and he realized he would need something to keep him busy. At the same time, there hasn't been a bar in the village since the Jordan Grill closed about 20 years ago, Simpson said. Having lived in Jordan the last 25 years, he saw an opportunity brewing.

Burly's will offer five taps — likely Yuengling, Bud Light, a seasonal Samuel Adams, an India pale ale and a hard cider. They'll be poured by a staff of experienced bartenders Simpson has hired, including his cousin. There will also be more cans and bottles, and other standard beverages. And food will be available from neighboring Towpath Pizza, as the buildings are connected.

Renovating the space, part of the 200-year-old former Clinton Hotel, took about six months, Simpson said. It was most recently a beautician's and an antique store, meaning there were yellow walls, blue carpeting and stained ceiling tile to remove. Replacing that decor in Burly's is firefighter memorabilia. Much of it comes from Simpson's den, but other pieces have been donated.

The name of the pub, meanwhile, comes from Simpson's nickname. Someone who couldn't remember his name once described him as a "burly guy," he said, and it has stuck ever since.