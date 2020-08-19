Social engine: New pub will be Jordan's first in years

Bill Simpson has been behind a bar since he was 5.
One of his earliest memories is washing glasses at an establishment his aunt helped run in Skaneateles Falls in the late '60s and early '70s, he told The Citizen on Friday. Simpson comes from a whole family of bar owners, as well, and they've passed down their passion for the job to him.
He's an environmental project manager now, and has been a volunteer firefighter for 44 years. But Simpson has still been tending bar when he can. Whether it's working at the Wayside Inn in Elbridge or running a tent at Baldwinsville's Oktoberfest celebration, his hands have rarely been far from glasses and tap handles.
"I've always enjoyed it," he said. "I've always liked being around happy people."
Simpson will continue being around them as the owner of Burly's Firehouse Pub, which is tentatively set to open in the village of Jordan on Sept. 1.
He said he has wanted to open a bar for years as retirement approached and he realized he would need something to keep him busy. At the same time, there hasn't been a bar in the village since the Jordan Grill closed about 20 years ago, Simpson said. Having lived in Jordan the last 25 years, he saw an opportunity brewing.
Burly's will offer five taps — likely Yuengling, Bud Light, a seasonal Samuel Adams, an India pale ale and a hard cider. They'll be poured by a staff of experienced bartenders Simpson has hired, including his cousin. There will also be more cans and bottles, and other standard beverages. And food will be available from neighboring Towpath Pizza, as the buildings are connected.
Renovating the space, part of the 200-year-old former Clinton Hotel, took about six months, Simpson said. It was most recently a beautician's and an antique store, meaning there were yellow walls, blue carpeting and stained ceiling tile to remove. Replacing that decor in Burly's is firefighter memorabilia. Much of it comes from Simpson's den, but other pieces have been donated.
The name of the pub, meanwhile, comes from Simpson's nickname. Someone who couldn't remember his name once described him as a "burly guy," he said, and it has stuck ever since.
The only things standing in the way of the pub's anticipated Sept. 1 opening are the health inspection and the liquor license, Simpson said.
And though it's been at least 20 years since Jordan had a pub, that doesn't make the wait any easier, he said.
"This community needed a pub," he said. "Everyone's talked about it for years."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.