Spectrum makes Syracuse man regional VP

Spectrum announced this week that Noel Dempsey has been promoted to Regional Vice President of Field Operations for the company’s Northeast Region, which comprises the company’s cable systems serving millions of customers in upstate New York and New England.

Dempsey, of Syracuse, succeeds Terence Rafferty, who retired from Charter earlier this month after a decades-long career with Charter and its predecessor companies.

According to a news release, Dempsey, who will be based in Rochester, previously served as Area Vice President of Field Operations for Central New York, which stretches from Watertown to Binghamton and also includes the Syracuse, Utica and Corning markets.

“Noel brings to the role extensive experience in both technical operations and network engineering, a powerful combination for leading our field operations organization,” Tom Adams, Executive Vice President of Field Operations for Charter Communications, said in a statement. “We are confident his leadership will help us continue to deliver a superior customer and network experience throughout the Northeast.”

As regional vice president, Dempsey will lead the field operations workforce, including the local technicians who perform installation and service calls in customers’ homes and businesses, as well as maintenance, design and construction of local broadband networks.

