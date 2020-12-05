State funding for Auburn's downtown cleared for COVID-19 relief

"With things being the way they have been, it took longer than expected to get the contract and program guidelines finalized with the state," Verrier said. "But it's ready to go now and businesses, entrepreneurs, and property owners in the DRI boundary are welcome to apply!"

The program has two types of applications, one for COVID-19 resiliency activities only and one for more traditional projects such as building renovations or machinery/equipment upgrades. The deadline for COVID-only applicants, who can find information and forms at cayugaeda.org, is Dec. 16. The COVID-only applicants can apply for up to $50,000 in funding.

For other grants, up to $70,000, or 75% of project costs, are available for building renovations, although that can be exceeded for new affordable housing units. For other activities, up to $50,000 is available to businesses, with percentage limits based on how long the business has been established. Those applications have a Jan. 18 submission deadline.

Verrier said that the program, like most state grants, requires businesses to spend their own money on their projects first, with the grants reimbursing them for the eligible costs after the work is done.

"I think it is important for applicants to know that this is not just 'free money' in the strictest sense," she said. "Yes, they are grants, but they are reimbursement based and there will be extra paperwork and specific processes that need to be followed to access the funds. That being said, it is a great program that can get capital into a project that may not happen otherwise. It's just important to understand the program upfront and account for that extra administration."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0