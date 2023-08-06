A draft study commissioned by the Cayuga County Convention and Visitors Bureau found two sites near Emerson Park and Owasco Lake are the best options for a new Auburn-area hotel.

The study was conducted by REVPAR International, a hospitality advisory firm, and evaluated five sites in Cayuga County for hotel development. The locations included East Lake Road, Sand Beach Road and White Bridge Road, all of which are near Emerson Park. McDonald Point in Union Springs and Colloca Estate in Fair Haven were also considered.

The White Bridge Road location (89.5) edged East Lake Road (89) for the top score, with Sand Beach Road (73.4) finishing third. The remaining two sites — Colloca Estate (59.5) and McDonald Point (49.5) — did not receive high marks.

Karen Kuhl, executive director of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism, detailed the draft study's findings in her report to the Cayuga County Legislature's Planning and Economic Development Committee. The committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday.

According to Kuhl's summary, REVPAR's analysis determined the White Bridge Road and East Lake Road sites had "the most attributes for a successful small boutique, full-service hotel project."

"Primary advantages of these two locations include their location near Emerson Park and Owasco Lake (and) proximity to area attractions," she wrote.

Kuhl told the committee that the Cayuga County Convention and Visitors Bureau has approved REVPAR International to proceed with a lodging feasibility study of the White Bridge Road site.

For years, there have been discussions about building a hotel near Owasco Lake. In 2016, the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council named a proposed $8.7 million boutique hotel near Owasco Lake as one of its priority projects. The project was led by Sean Lattimore, owner of the Springside Inn in Fleming.

The proposed hotel was awarded more than $1.1 million in state funding through the regional economic development council initiative. However, the project stalled.

In a progress report released in 2022, the central New York council noted that the project has either been canceled or the funding was declined.

Over the years, local officials have said more accommodations are needed near Owasco Lake. Springside Inn can host overnight guests, but it has seven rooms. The closest hotels are in the city of Auburn, about three miles away from the lake.