Study says COVID-19 responsible for big drop in spam phone calls

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic slowdown appear to have brought about at least one small benefit: a reduction in spam phone calls to consumers.

A study released by allareacodes.com shows that the week beginning March 8, when the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic and the United States issued a national emergency, complaints to the Federal Trade Commission for Do-Not-Call Registry violations dropped 15% compared to the previous week. The following week saw a drop of 23%, and complaints for the week beginning April 5 were down 58%.

New York ranks No. 3 as the largest decrease of any state with a 70% decrease in spam complaints to the FTC.

According to a news release, the figures represent analysis of one million consumer complaints to the FTC since March 8.

The silver lining, allareacodes.com said, is that consumers are already under enough stress, so a reduction in spam calls is one less thing to worry about. The concern, however, is that the reduction in calls could indicate just how much of the economy is shut down.

While the slowing of spam calls likely correlates with the economic shutdown, Americans who receive spam calls remain encouraged to file a complaint with the FTC.