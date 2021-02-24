Central New York center starts online carpentry program

The North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters announced this week that EOC will begin using the Career Connections Learning Management System, developed by the Carpenters International Training Fund, to teach basic and intermediate carpentry skills and site safety, preparing people for job placement in commercial and residential construction.

“Career Connections is a program that provides an in-depth education of the trades. With Career Connections LMS, students and educators have access to the same instruction and lessons via remote learning without missing any of the vital training they’d receive in-person,” Career Connections Outreach Specialist, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Tom Iorizzo said in a news release. “We are thrilled to share this program with Syracuse EOC to expand the reach of our carpentry program and to ensure students in Central New York have access to a robust carpentry education.”