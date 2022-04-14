Syracuse hospitals announce merger

SUNY Upstate Medical University is seeking regulatory approvals to acquire Crouse Hospital as part of a merger that would bring together two of central New York's largest hospitals.

Under the proposed merger, Crouse Hospital would become part of the Upstate Medical University Health System. The Crouse campus would be renamed Upstate Crouse Hospital and Crouse's medical practices would be rebranded as Upstate Crouse Medical Practice.

The combined medical system would have more than 13,000 employees, 1,200 inpatient hospital beds and offer more than 70 specialties, according to the hospitals. No staff reductions are expected and union employees would continue to be represented by their existing unions.

The decision to merge follows years of discussions between the neighboring hospitals about joining forces.

"Between the two organizations, there are many clinical services that complement each other," said Dr. Robert Corona, CEO of Upstate University Hospital. "Formalizing the relationship with Crouse — and making it a key component of our university hospital system — would allow these services to flourish."

Crouse Health CEO Kimberly Boynton added, "In fact, the two cultures are more aligned now than they have ever been. Both organizations believe in mutual trust, respect, strong leadership and a shared commitment to providing the best in patient care."

It will likely take several months before the merger is finalized. The transaction could be reviewed by federal regulators and the hospitals must get a certificate of need from the state Department of Health.

While waiting for the regulatory process to play out, the hospitals will remain independent.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.