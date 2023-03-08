The Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual State of the City and State of the County presentations this month in addition to a virtual forum regarding education.

The State of the City and County will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at Auburn Public Theater. Auburn Mayor Michael Quill and City Manager Jeff Dygert, and Cayuga County Legislature Chair and Administrator David Gould will share their insights on the progress of local economic development.

Chamber members and the public are all welcome to attend. Coffee, tea, and light breakfast refreshments provided by Cafe 108. Tickets are $20 each for members and $25 for non-members, and registration information can be found at cayugacountychamber.com/events.

Additionally, a presentation on the State of the Schools will be held as a virtual event at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24.

The chamber said the presentation will include updates from Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozollo, Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Brian Hartwell, Cayuga Community College President Dr. Brian Durant, and Wells College Vice President for Academic & Student Affairs Dr. Susan Henking.

The State of the Schools virtual event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Registration information for this event can also be found at the chamber's website.