Tessy Plastics on Tuesday announced the appointment of a new president, Stafford Frearson, to oversee the Skaneateles-based manufacturer's 13 locations around the world.

Frearson has been with Tessy since 1997, most recently as its vice president of engineering, the company said in a news release. Previous president and owner Roland Beck will transition to CEO.

“I am excited to work beside Stafford to continue building on our success," he said. "I am confident that he will continue to lead the company toward the sustained growth we have had our first 50 years."

Roland's father, Henry Beck, cofounded Tessy in 1973 in Elbridge and served as its president for 30 years. Roland succeeded him in 2002 and led the company to more than $500 million in annual sales.

Along with Elbridge and Skaneateles, the company's 13 locations include the former Daikin McQuay in Auburn among a total of eight locations in central New York, as well as three in Webster, New York; one in Erie, Pennsylvania; one in Meadville, Pennsylvania; and two in Shanghai, China. Its products are primarily medical and consumer devices, from disposable ear tips to COVID-19 tests.

Beck and Frearson have worked together over the past 20 years, the company said.

A native of Barnstable, England, Frearson was introduced to the injection molding industry while working part-time at a mold manufacturer as a student. After graduating from North Devon Community College in 1997, he relocated to Syracuse and joined Tessy. As vice president of engineering, he managed the acquisition of subsidiaries Tessy Automation and Tessy Tooling.

“Throughout my career I’ve been privileged to work alongside some of the most talented people in the injection molding industry. Watching, listening, and learning alongside an amazing group of people has helped shape not only my career, but also me personally,” Frearson said. “I am excited for the next chapter in my career with Tessy and to continue building on the success of both Henry and Roland.”

