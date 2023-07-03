Due to the Fourth of July holiday, there will be no print edition of The Citizen delivered to subscribers or available on newstands Tuesday. Regular print production resumes with Wednesday's paper.

Readers can count on all the latest news and information to be available at auburnpub.com, along with a July 4 E-edition with the latest news and sports, comics and advice columns.

A reminder to print subscribers: You can access all of our digital products. Visit auburnpub.com/activate to take advantage of this benefit.

From all of us at The Citizen, thanks for your support and have a wonderful Fourth of July!