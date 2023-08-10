With the end of summer quickly approaching, it’s high time to make the most of the warm weather while we still have it. And what better way to take advantage of the summer sun than with a day on the lake and an evening of live music at a winery?

Here in Cayuga County, there’s no shortage of places to plunge into the crystal-clear waters of the Finger Lakes, but here are some highlights:

Long Point State Park: Located on the east shore of Cayuga Lake, Long Point State Park is the perfect place for a day out with the family. It offers a stony beach, a boat launch, a gazebo and a picnic area with tables and grills. There, you can follow 4 miles of trails, hike through the grasslands, go for a refreshing swim and so much more.

Fair Haven Beach State Park: Located on the eastern shore of Lake Ontario, Fair Haven Beach State Park has one of the finest public lakefronts in the state. It boasts 1,500 feet of beautiful, sandy beach (600 of which make up a guarded swim area), towering shoreline bluffs, sandy beaches and hilly woodlands.

Emerson Park and Deauville Island: Located at the northern end of Owasco Lake, Emerson Park features beaches, playgrounds, boat launches, disc golf, a dog park and more. With lifeguards on duty, it’s a great place to play in the water with the whole family. In the summer, the Deauville Island portion of the park is home to one of the largest summer concert series in the county.

But the adventure doesn’t stop at the lake! Just around the corner from these beautiful beaches are some of the finest wineries in the Finger Lakes — many of which offer summer concert series sure to delight the whole family. After a long day on the water, kick back and relax with a bit of live music and a glass of award-winning wine.

On Wednesday evenings, just 10 minutes away from Long Point State Park, Bright Leaf Vineyard hosts local musicians during its summer “Concerts by the Lake” series. For those unavailable on Wednesdays but still interested in seeing some live local music, Treleaven Winery offers a similar summer concert series on Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons. Colloca Estate Winery, just a few minutes from Fair Haven Beach State Park, offers live music and open mic nights throughout the week during the summer.

And for those who don’t feel like drinking, the Friends of Emerson Park host their EPIC Summer Series Thursday evenings on Deauville Island at Emerson Park. Whether you spent the day swimming at the lake or just want to catch a few tunes, it’s a night of fun for the whole family. And just around the corner, you can grab some burgers, hot dogs, chicken or ice cream from Seb’s Green Shutters, a staple of the summer experience in Auburn.

Whether you’re looking for a family day out, a fun new date idea or just an excuse to leave the house, you’re sure to find exactly what you’re looking for here.

