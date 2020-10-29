Trailblazing in turbulence: Black women entrepreneurs in Auburn win NAACP awards

Bowman was the first Black woman in her family to start a business, she told The Citizen. And without anyone to ask for advice, mistakes are going to be made.

Still, this year Bowman able to launch both a nonprofit, Heartwork and Resources, and a business, KamStone Management and Consulting.

'Only the beginning': Racism forum led by Auburn youth debuts to big audience A virtual forum on racism, featuring young Auburn voices, began Thursday, July 2, on the Facebook page of Auburn Public Theater.

With Heartwork, which started in 2016 but didn't become active until this year, Bowman wants to provide services and share resources that promote healthy living and reduce risk-taking behavior, particularly for teens and young adults. It was inspired by Bowman's graduate studies at Keuka College, as well as her work history in Atlanta, Charlotte (North Carolina) and Syracuse. She wanted to offer the services she saw there in her hometown of Auburn, she said. For instance, the nonprofit accepts new and like new item donations, and delivers them to people in the community who need them.

KamStone, meanwhile, was inspired by Bowman's current situation.

As the mother of a 2-year-old son, Kamden Stone Jackson, and caregiver for a 77-year-old grandmother, Bowman wanted to create work for herself without infringing on her responsibilities at home. KamStone does that by packaging the skills she's developed over her career, such as program management and grant writing, and offering them to fellow professionals who need them.