Trailblazing in turbulence: Black women entrepreneurs in Auburn win NAACP awards

Launching a business during the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging.
But it's more challenging for Black women, who even in normal circumstances face more obstacles than male or white entrepreneurs, such as access to capital.
That's why two Black women from Auburn who have launched businesses this turbulent year were recognized last week for their efforts.
Kizzy Mitchell and Shakina Bowman are among the winners of the African American Trailblazer Business Award from the Auburn/Cayuga branch of the NAACP. They were recognized Saturday at the NAACP Central New York Virtual Freedom Fund Dinner along with fellow winners Jeanice Freeman (Grow and Glow Virtual Sisterhood Platform LLC), and Freeman and Ashley McLeod (In Our Words Apparel Co.) In a news release, branch President Dr. Eliezer Hernández said the award was created due to the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on Black businesses.
“With 40% of Black-owned businesses closing, to have these Black-owned, women-owned businesses not just surviving but thriving — it’s huge,” he said.
Mitchell received two awards, one for each of her businesses.
She and Jasmine Freeman won for K&J Let's Get Fit, an Auburn fitness business they started seven years ago. At the time, Mitchell told The Citizen, she had just lost a lot of weight through exercise. As she and Freeman talked, they realized they collectively knew enough about fitness to begin hosting their own classes. They've since obtained many certifications, including Zumba and aerobics, and currently host classes at Booker T. Washington Community Center. Though the area had many fitness options, Mitchell said she wanted to create one that models healthy behavior for Black women.
"We wanted to have something where Black women can come and not feel uncomfortable," she said. "To make it fun for them."
Mitchell's other NAACP award, which she shares with Rowena Simpson McKoy, recognizes a newer business.
On Saturday, Nov. 21, the two will open Precious Stones 1 Stop Shop, a barber shop and store located at 45 Howard St. Like her fitness business, Precious Stones finds Mitchell meeting the needs of local Black women, as well as men. It will carry hair accessories and products they would otherwise have to travel to Syracuse for, she said, as well as clothing, jewelry and more.
Mitchell said she has wanted to start the business for a few years. But she was intimidated, and unsure she could access the capital and other resources she needed to do so. In Auburn and Cayuga County, she believes government and economic agencies could do a better job reaching out to Black entrepreneurs like her and letting them know those resources are available.
"There are things in our community that are available, but the Black community doesn't know anything about them," she said.
Another NAACP award winner from Auburn, Shakina Bowman, faced another type of challenge.
Bowman was the first Black woman in her family to start a business, she told The Citizen. And without anyone to ask for advice, mistakes are going to be made.
Still, this year Bowman able to launch both a nonprofit, Heartwork and Resources, and a business, KamStone Management and Consulting.
With Heartwork, which started in 2016 but didn't become active until this year, Bowman wants to provide services and share resources that promote healthy living and reduce risk-taking behavior, particularly for teens and young adults. It was inspired by Bowman's graduate studies at Keuka College, as well as her work history in Atlanta, Charlotte (North Carolina) and Syracuse. She wanted to offer the services she saw there in her hometown of Auburn, she said. For instance, the nonprofit accepts new and like new item donations, and delivers them to people in the community who need them.
KamStone, meanwhile, was inspired by Bowman's current situation.
As the mother of a 2-year-old son, Kamden Stone Jackson, and caregiver for a 77-year-old grandmother, Bowman wanted to create work for herself without infringing on her responsibilities at home. KamStone does that by packaging the skills she's developed over her career, such as program management and grant writing, and offering them to fellow professionals who need them.
The themes of both her nonprofit and her business are connection, Bowman said, as well as community. She wants to use her skills to find people what they need, whether it's furniture or filing for 501(c)(3) status. And having gone to Auburn schools and Booker T. Washington while watching her parents give back as part of the Auburn Social Club, Bowman wanted to do the same.
"Both of these are foundations for me to give back to a community that has given back to me over the last 40 years," she said.
