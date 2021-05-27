Two new Auburn food trucks ready to cater a cathartic summer

The relaxation of COVID-19 guidance should make this summer a cathartic one, and two new Auburn food trucks will be right there to cater it.
Open as of spring is The Friendly Falafel, which serves Mediterranean cuisine like the deep-fried chickpea delicacy in its title. Owner Mike Doyle told The Citizen he's loved that cuisine since his time in the Navy, when he took a Middle Eastern language program. He also lived in Athens, Greece, for a year. He's been making the food ever since, and the positive feedback led him to buy a trailer late last year.
Doyle renovated the trailer to operate as a food truck with the help of friends who will be on the "falafel for life list," he said with a laugh. It then made its debut at Prison City Brewing in April.
The truck's menu includes gyros, protein bowls, gigantes, Greek salads and both Middle Eastern and Greek combination platters. For people new to the cuisine, Doyle said they can't go wrong simply ordering some falafel. He described it as "perfectly spiced, deep-fried crunchy croquettes," "the sassy cousin to a hush puppy" and "the best snack you never knew you loved," all at once.
"Middle Eastern food is flavorful and fresh and incredibly healthy," he said.
The Friendly Falafel's next stops are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Skaneateles Brewery, and 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Dickman Farms Greenhouses & Garden Center.
Also open Sunday, for the first time ever, will be Villano's Food Truck. It will debut at 1 p.m. at Majorpalooza, which is taking place at Auburn bar Tinkers Guild instead of downtown due to COVID-19.
Truck owner Joe Villano told The Citizen it will serve Italian food like chicken Parmesan, gizzards and steak sandwiches, as well as the homemade sausage, meatballs and eggplant that were specialties of his family's deli on North Division Street. Joe said his family will help him with the truck, which he started to give him a new focus after he retires from the Auburn Police Department in July.
For that reason, the truck will make limited appearances until then. Along with Majorpalooza, it will be parked at the Owasco Farmers Market from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays beginning June 16.
Villano said the truck is also scheduled to cater some private events this summer, such as the graduation parties and other events that couldn't happen last year due to the pandemic.
"I think people are ready to actually get out and do things again," he said. "It's nice to get back to some sort of normalcy."
