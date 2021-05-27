Two new Auburn food trucks ready to cater a cathartic summer

The relaxation of COVID-19 guidance should make this summer a cathartic one, and two new Auburn food trucks will be right there to cater it.

Open as of spring is The Friendly Falafel, which serves Mediterranean cuisine like the deep-fried chickpea delicacy in its title. Owner Mike Doyle told The Citizen he's loved that cuisine since his time in the Navy, when he took a Middle Eastern language program. He also lived in Athens, Greece, for a year. He's been making the food ever since, and the positive feedback led him to buy a trailer late last year.

Doyle renovated the trailer to operate as a food truck with the help of friends who will be on the "falafel for life list," he said with a laugh. It then made its debut at Prison City Brewing in April.