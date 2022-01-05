Upstate farmer to lead NY Farm Service Agency

An upstate farmer has been picked to lead the New York Farm Service Agency.

The Biden Administration has appointed Jim Barber as the new State Executive Director for the USDA New York Farm Service Agency, where he served in the same role for eight years in the Obama administration.

According to a news release, during his previous tenure, Barber made improvements in the Farm Loan program by increasing efficiency and took efforts to reach out to minority farmers and involve underserved communities in FSA programs, including setting up urban farms in New York City and improving outreach to Native American nations across the state.

Barber, a Cornell University graduate and fifth-generation farmer in the Schoharie County town of Middleburgh, ran an unsuccessful campaign against Peter Oberacker for the state's 51st Senate District in 2020.

As state director, he will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of FSA programs to agricultural producers in New York, including commodity, conservation, credit and disaster assistance programs.

“Individuals selected to serve as FSA State Executive Directors are incredible public servants who have a proven track record when it comes to their commitment to advance their states and communities,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement. “Each will serve on the frontlines, carrying out USDA’s mission at the state level and ensuring the voice of each and every USDA customer is heard. We are fortunate to have each of these talented individuals at this critical time for farmers and producers and rural communities across America.”

The mission of the Farm Service Agency is to assist farmers, ranchers, foresters and agricultural partners through the effective, efficient and equitable delivery of federal agricultural programs. The agency said that it offers producers a strong safety net through the administration of farm commodity and disaster programs and that through conservation programs, works to preserve and protect natural resources and provides credit to agricultural producers who are unable to receive private, commercial credit, including targeted loan funds for beginning, underserved, women and military veterans involved in production agriculture.

