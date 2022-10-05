USDA announces details for upcoming Census of Agriculture

America’s farmers and ranchers will soon have the opportunity to be represented in the nation’s only comprehensive and impartial agriculture data for every state, county and territory, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture prepares to mail the 2022 Census of Agriculture to millions of producers across the 50 states and Puerto Rico.

According to a news release from the USDA, the census will be mailed in phases, starting with an invitation to respond online in November followed by paper questionnaires in December. Farm operations of all sizes, urban and rural, which produced and sold, or normally would have sold, $1,000 or more of agricultural product in 2022 are included in the census.

Collected since 1840 and now conducted every five years, the census highlights land use and ownership, producer characteristics, production practices, income and expenditures, among other topics. Revisions to the questionnaire document changes and emerging trends in the industry. Changes to the 2022 questionnaire include new questions about the use of precision agriculture, hemp production, hair sheep, and updates to internet access questions.

To learn more, visit nass.usda.gov/agcensus or call (800) 727-9540. On the website, producers and other data users can access frequently asked questions, past census data, partner tools to help spread the word about the upcoming ag census, special study information, and more.

“Census of Agriculture data are widely used by federal and local governments, agribusinesses, trade associations, extension educators, and many others to inform decisions about policy and farm programs and services that aid producers and rural communities,” National Agricultural Statistics Service Administrator Hubert Hamer said. “By responding to the Census of Agriculture – by being represented in these important data – producers are literally helping to shape their futures.”