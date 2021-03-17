USDA to measure Northeast milk production

Thousands of milk producers across the country will be receiving surveys from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service as the agency collects information for the 2021 Milk Production reports.

NASS conducts the survey in the region every January, April, July, and October, asking milk producers to provide the number of milk cows in the herd, number of cows milked, and total milk production for the first day of the month.

According to a news release, the dairy industry relies on monthly reports to make decisions about the marketing of milk. By participating in the survey, milk producers can ensure that NASS provides timely, accurate and useful data that all sectors of the U.S. dairy industry use to make sound business decisions.

NASS will mail the questionnaires to all producers selected for the survey in late March. To ensure all survey participants have an opportunity to respond, NASS interviewers will contact producers who do not respond by mail or online to conduct telephone interviews.

Survey results will be published in the Milk Production report to be released on April 21. These and all NASS reports are available online at nass.usda.gov/Publications/. For more information, call the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office at (800) 498-1518.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0