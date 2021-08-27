Verrier leaving Cayuga Chamber, CEDA for new job

Tracy Verrier, who has been executive director of the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce and Cayuga Economic Development Agency for five years, is leaving to take a new position.

Verrier has been hired by MRB Group, a Rochester-based engineering, architecture and local government services firm, to work as a senior analyst. Her last day at Cayuga Strategic Solutions, a joint venture between the Chamber and CEDA, will be Sept. 10.

Since becoming executive director in July 2016, Verrier led the Chamber and CEDA's efforts to assist startups and business expansion projects. The agencies also played a pivotal role in Auburn winning a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.

Verrier's responsibilities included overseeing economic development initiatives, with businesses and organizations investing more than $250 million and over $35 million in grants, incentives and loans. More than 800 jobs were retained and 600 new jobs were created.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to her local roles, Verrier was one of the county's representatives on the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council.