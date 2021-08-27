Verrier leaving Cayuga Chamber, CEDA for new job

Tracy Verrier, who has been executive director of the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce and Cayuga Economic Development Agency for five years, is leaving to take a new position.
Verrier has been hired by MRB Group, a Rochester-based engineering, architecture and local government services firm, to work as a senior analyst. Her last day at Cayuga Strategic Solutions, a joint venture between the Chamber and CEDA, will be Sept. 10.
Since becoming executive director in July 2016, Verrier led the Chamber and CEDA's efforts to assist startups and business expansion projects. The agencies also played a pivotal role in Auburn winning a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.
Verrier's responsibilities included overseeing economic development initiatives, with businesses and organizations investing more than $250 million and over $35 million in grants, incentives and loans. More than 800 jobs were retained and 600 new jobs were created.
In addition to her local roles, Verrier was one of the county's representatives on the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council.
"The continued partnership between these two organizations has transformed business development assistance in Cayuga County and streamlined access to various incentives and resources for businesses," Verrier said. "I have no doubt that the organizations are well positioned to continue to grow economic development and business support in Cayuga County. I have great admiration for the team and board members, and trust that all involved will continue to accomplish great things."
Amy Fuller, who is the Chamber's manager, has been named interim director. Danielle Szabo, an economic development specialist, will serve as CEDA's interim director.
Cayuga Strategic Solutions will launch a search for a new executive director. A search committee, which will consist of members from the Chamber and CEDA boards, will lead the process. The organizations plan to hire a permanent executive director within the next four months.
Grant Kyle, chairman of Cayuga Strategic Solutions and vice chairman of CEDA, praised Verrier for her work as the organizations' executive director.
"She made it her personal mission to fight for every new job created and to support our local businesses in their expansions and job retention efforts," Kyle said. "Tracy's tenacity and expertise will be missed."
