Video series for farmers explores estate planning, farmland conservation

A new video series is available to help farmers looking to transition to the next owner or start a new farm businesses.

According to a news release from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County, the videos, developed by New York Agricultural Land Trust, contain information about estate planning and tax benefits of farmland conservation and stories of working through a farm transfer.

NYALT secured a grant from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets to provide a collaborative outreach event to assist with farm transfers between older generation landowners to new and beginning farmers and families planning for an intergenerational transfer. Three videos from the event provide information from regionally recognized speakers. They can be viewed at nyalt.org. Each video runs approximately 1 hour 30 minutes. The topics are: “Mechanisms to Transfer Agricultural Land”; “Tools for Business Planning and Land Access” and “Tools for Effectively Communicating Between Generations.”

“Our dedicated farmers produce food and fiber in spite of challenges which include uncertain prices, changing weather patterns and a decreased labor force. Even in the face of these challenges our farms remain strong but are now starting to face another challenge; an aging population of farm owners,” Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Agricultural Economic Development Specialist Judy Wright said in a statement. “It is important that farm transition is a planned process and these videos will help in that planning” said Wright.

