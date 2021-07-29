Wegmans in Manhattan: Supermarket chain to open second NYC location in 2023

Wegmans is coming to Manhattan.

The Rochester-based supermarket chain will open its first location in the borough and its second New York City store. The Manhattan store will be located at 770 Broadway in a building owned by Vornado Realty Trust, a real estate investment company. It was previously home to the Astor Place Kmart, which closed earlier this month.

Wegmans will occupy about 82,000 square feet on the street and lower levels of 770 Broadway, which is in Greenwich Village. The store will open in the second half of 2023.

"We are so excited to bring Wegmans to Manhattan," said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. "This is something we've been dreaming about and working toward for a long time."

According to a news release from Wegmans, the company signed an agreement with Transformco to buy out Kmart's lease at Astor Place. It then entered into a 30-year lease with Vornado.

The 1.2 million-square-foot building is located on a full block in the city between 8th and 9th streets and Broadway and Fourth Avenue. It was formerly the home of Wanamaker's department store.