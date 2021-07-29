 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wegmans in Manhattan: Supermarket chain to open second NYC location in 2023
alert

Wegmans in Manhattan: Supermarket chain to open second NYC location in 2023

{{featured_button_text}}
Wegmans Vornado

Wegmans will open its first Manhattan location at 770 Broadway. The building is owned by Vornado Realty Trust. Wegmans will occupy 82,000 square feet on the lower levels of the building. 

 Vornado Realty Trust

Wegmans is coming to Manhattan. 

The Rochester-based supermarket chain will open its first location in the borough and its second New York City store. The Manhattan store will be located at 770 Broadway in a building owned by Vornado Realty Trust, a real estate investment company. It was previously home to the Astor Place Kmart, which closed earlier this month. 

Wegmans will occupy about 82,000 square feet on the street and lower levels of 770 Broadway, which is in Greenwich Village. The store will open in the second half of 2023. 

"We are so excited to bring Wegmans to Manhattan," said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. "This is something we've been dreaming about and working toward for a long time." 

According to a news release from Wegmans, the company signed an agreement with Transformco to buy out Kmart's lease at Astor Place. It then entered into a 30-year lease with Vornado. 

The 1.2 million-square-foot building is located on a full block in the city between 8th and 9th streets and Broadway and Fourth Avenue. It was formerly the home of Wanamaker's department store. 

"We are delighted to be part of bringing the beloved Wegmans to Manhattan," said Steven Roth, chairman and CEO of Vornado. "Wegmans is one of a kind and will be a best-in-class addition to Manhattan, both for the local neighborhoods and as a destination for residents from across the island. We look forward to partnering with Wegmans' talented team on the opening of this signature location." 

Wegmans has increased its footprint in recent years. Along with its longstanding presence in upstate New York, it has opened locations in other states. It has 106 stores in New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia. 

The chain's first New York City store opened in Brooklyn in October 2019. 

"The community's response to the opening of our Brooklyn store had an excitement and energy that you can only experience in New York City," Wegman said. "You can feel that energy returning to the city, and we are thrilled to be a part of it." 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nikola founder Trevor Milton faces fraud charges

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News